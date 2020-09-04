President Trump hopes to emerge from the storm as the towering national leader who stood down “anarchists” and “Marxists” out to destroy the country, as well as those shadowy inner-city forces aiming to invade the pale precincts of suburban America.

His announced desire to restrict federal funding from going to certain cities, including Washington — deemed “anarchist jurisdictions” by his administration — is only the latest effort in Trump’s strategy to degrade and disenfranchise those he fears are most likely to oppose his reelection.

AD

AD

No telling what comes next.

There is a narcissistic, vengeful but, at bottom, cowardly and insecure man occupying the White House. There is nothing Trump wouldn’t do to keep the job — to keep flying on Air Force One, comforted by knowledge that on the ground, and at his beck and call, is a stable of fawning suck-ups, including the attorney general and the Republican-controlled Senate.

All the more reason for D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and her Democratic counterparts across the country to recognize that they are dealing with something the United States has never seen: a grade-A tyrant with nearly unlimited power.

Bowser has already gone toe-to-toe with Trump and, thus far, has emerged unconquered. More confrontations are likely, however.

AD

Trump’s attempt to make Bowser’s life hell began with his demonstrable lie that Bowser “wouldn’t let the D.C. police get involved” with the Secret Service’s handling of public demonstrations taking place at the White House. In fact, during a Bowser-initiated news conference, Police Chief Peter Newsham disclosed that the D.C. Police provided Secret Service officers with equipment they didn’t have. The Secret Service even issued a statement that the D.C. police and the U.S. Park Police “were on the scene.”

AD

Trump’s accusation sparked a sharp retort from Bowser, characterizing him as hiding “behind his fence afraid/alone . . . just a scared man.”

So, it should come as no surprise that the mayor was annoyed by Trump’s tweet on Sunday urging her, in the aftermath of several clashes between protesters and police, to “clean up D.C. or the Federal Government will do it for you. Enough!!!”

AD

Bowser defended the D.C. police, saying they are doing their job to quell unrest in the District. But she then took aim at the U.S. attorney for D.C. for allegedly failing to pursue dozens of protest-related arrests, including some involving rioting and assaulting police.

“There hasn’t been a willingness for the U.S. attorney’s office to prosecute them,” she declared. Twisting the knife, John Falcicchio, Bowser’s chief of staff and in-house enforcer, chimed in referring to Trump: “You can tweet fast but can’t actually make your prosecutors prosecute fast.” Yuck, yuck, I suppose.

AD

What followed, over the past few days, was a remarkable federal zig-zag.

AD

First, acting U.S. attorney Michael Sherwin responded to Bowser with a public rebuke suggesting the problem may have been that the D.C. police made some bad arrests. Sherwin said officers had insufficient evidence to arrest demonstrators who were accused of rioting. Police have arrested supposed “rioters” as a “collective” without evidence that linked criminal conduct to each arrestee, Sherwin said. If true, that’s a constitutional no-no.

Then the American Civil Liberties Union came down on the side of prosecutors. The legal director of the ACLU of the District of Columbia, Scott Michelman, said in a statement reported by Washington City Paper that Sherwin “rightly calls out D.C. police for arresting people without ‘sufficient probable cause to support any criminal charge.’ ”

AD

It looks like that federal prosecutor-ACLU alliance caused some heartburn in the Trump administration, which portrays Democratic mayors as being crime softies and weak on police — because within a few days, the acting U.S. attorney reversed gears, walking back suggestions that D.C. police had made bad arrests. Following a mid-week meeting with Newsham, Sherwin, having apparently seen the White House light, wrote in a letter to the chief, “you should not take my letter of September 1, 2020, as suggesting that there had been no probable cause for the arrests.” In fact, he told Newsham, his office would “be charging a number of arrestees.”

AD

Farewell, ACLU; hail, White House.

All of which is to say, the country has on its hands a selfish, thoughtless, ignorant president with a dark side.

And Bowser — as well as all Democratic mayors and governors, rank-and-file Democrats and independents, in this election year — need to keep their guard up.

AD

But wait: Does this mean Trump and Bowser’s police are on the same page?

A perfect mini-storm.

Read more from Colbert King’s archive.