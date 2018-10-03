Diana Ramirez, director of the D.C. chapter of the Restaurant Opportunities Center United, speaks in favor of Initiative 77 on the steps of the Wilson Building on June 20. (Reis Thebault/The Washington Post)

According to his Sept. 30 Local Opinions essay, “The flaw that Initiative 77 revealed,” former D.C. mayor Anthony Williams thought the D.C. Council should repeal Initiative 77. His reasons seemed to be based on the undemocratic idea that our elected leaders know better than the people and that ultimate authority in our government should lie with those leaders, not the people.

Mr. Williams pointed out that voter turnout in the June primary was low. But a low turnout cannot change the fact that Initiative 77 was hotly debated and, after that debate, the voters by a fairly wide margin adopted it. It demeans the thousands who voted for it to suggest that their votes should not count. He also noted that “practically the District’s entire political establishment has lined up against” the initiative. Yet the people spoke and disagreed.

Mr. Williams also suggested that maybe initiatives by the people are not such a good idea. He was right that initiatives can sometimes be a messy and clumsy way to make laws; but that is true of democracy itself.

D.C. residents don’t have their fair share of democracy. The initiative process is one way D.C. voters exercise their limited power. It is their way of expressing the “consent of the governed” that is at the heart of our democracy. The voters gave their consent to Initiative 77. The political establishment should respect that.

Walter Smith, Washington

The writer is executive director

of DC Appleseed Center for Law and Justice.