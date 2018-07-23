I am a native Washingtonian and have seen a lot of changes in the city. At the intersection of 16th and Belmont streets NW, between the historical and beautiful Meridian Hill Park and Meridian International Center, developers are asking to build a nine-story building with 110 condominiums and an expanded conference facility on the front part of the existing lot. This will add significantly to traffic hazards turning off 16th Street, especially at rush hours.

This building won’t help D.C. residents find affordable housing. The developer is proposing to build a luxury high-rise with gimmicky amenities. This will come at an extremely high cost for those of us who live in the Columbia Heights and Adams Morgan neighborhoods and those traveling along 16th Street, a main thoroughfare.

In addition to bringing traffic, congestion and parking woes, it will also cause the loss of dozens of large, mature trees that offer visual appeal and better air quality through removal of carbon from the air and help prevent stormwater runoff.

It seems the District government is allowing this hazardous traffic pileup and new structure to happen without reference to its own urban plan. While we may need housing in the District, it need not be another high-rise that most people can’t afford.

Low- and middle-income families have been and are continuously being driven out of the District.

Help is needed to keep the District beautiful, healthy and affordable.

Phyllis Wells Blair, Washington