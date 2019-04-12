The April 7 editorial “The District’s budget warning” rightfully noted that D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt certified the fiscal 2020 budget and four-year financial plan as balanced. Then it warned the D.C. Council about the growth of the budget and advised it to “ask the hard questions about what the District can afford.”

While I agree that the D.C. Council must be prudent in its approach to spending, I also want to make clear: In creating this budget, the mayor and I did ask those hard questions about growth.

This budget reflects the fact we have to be focused on absorbing our growth while promoting future growth. This means increasing investments in city services where needed (teachers and ambulance units, for example) and creating and funding tools such as the Housing Production Trust Fund and the “workforce housing” fund that promote sustained, inclusive growth.

Building new housing, making child care more accessible and available, supporting a violence-prevention strategy that is focused on addressing the root causes of crime — these all require investment from the city. But we have seen year after year that these investments pay off — for our residents, our businesses and our community.

We are proud that the fiscal 2020 budget reflects the values of Washingtonians and sets our city up for long-term success.

Rashad M. Young, Washington

The writer is the D.C. city administrator.