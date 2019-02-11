Laura Montiel and her son Cyrus Habib, 23, are seen Feb. 6, 2019, at Third and H streets NE in Washington, the site where her son and his brother, Malik Habib, was killed on June 23, 2018, while riding his bicycle after making food deliveries in the H Street corridor. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

The Feb. 10 Metro article “ On foot or bike, a troubling toll ” stated that District officials are “baffled” by the rise of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities. They should not be surprised because these same District officials continue to prioritize vehicular traffic flow over pedestrian safety. At the Connecticut Avenue and 24th Street NW intersection, for example, the District Department of Transportation still has not implemented the recommendations included in a February 2011 traffic report. Only in the past month has DDOT finally announced that it would propose for public comment a minor improvement of a no-turn-on-red restriction for this intersection, and the agency is not considering the critical recommendations from the 2011 report calling for reconfiguration of the intersection, which would cost money.

On Connecticut Avenue, DDOT recently stated that it will study the dangerous reversible rush-hour traffic lanes even though it commissioned a 2003 traffic study that found the reversible lanes were a “safety issue” and pedestrian injuries continued to mount.

It would also behoove District officials to focus on cellphone use. From time to time, various crackdowns on cellphone use have been announced, but the type of vigorous and consistent enforcement that exists for drunken driving has never occurred, notwithstanding many studies demonstrating that cellphone use is an even greater danger than driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Warren Gorlick, Washington