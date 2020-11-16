Nearly two dozen people were arrested, one person was stabbed and four police officers were injured in skirmishes between those who turned out to protest what they falsely claim was a rigged election and counterprotesters. Police Chief Peter Newsham said people on both sides came “intent on clashing” and hundreds of police officers worked throughout the day and night to keep them apart. “We did our damnedest. We were doing the best we could to keep them separated,” said the chief, who is probably right that there would have been far worse outcomes if not for the officers who placed themselves between the opposing camps.

That, of course, didn’t stop the vitriol from Mr. Trump. He accused Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), one of his favorite foils, of “not doing her job!” . He seemed almost to delight in the disturbances, cheering on his supporters — who included the loathsome Proud Boys — with a tweet that “ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back.” So much for law and order.

Police nationwide have come under criticism — rightly so — for instances of excess and brutality, but the weekend’s events in the nation’s capital put a spotlight on the vital role played by police, often at their own risk, and the importance of proper training and supervision. Pity that the sensibilities that shaped how police rose to the challenges of last weekend are so sorely lacking in the Oval Office. Thankfully that will soon change.