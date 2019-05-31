Regarding the May 27 front-page article “Rolling Thunder’s final ride”:

Rolling Thunder has been encountering obstacles in arranging its parade route in recent years, contributing to the declining health of a Memorial Day tradition in the District. Rolling Thunder deserves to continue. To stop it now and deprive people of seeing war veterans and motorbike enthusiasts parade down Constitution Avenue next year is like trying to remove a religious holiday from the calendar.

On May 26, my mother and I witnessed the parade of motorbikes that made up Rolling Thunder. The display was just as impressive as it had been for 31 years. But we saw another factor that might have made the organizers decide this year’s Rolling Thunder would be the last: The D.C. police seemed to have forgotten to close off the crosswalks along the parade route. Every so often, pedestrians walked across the street, holding up the next group of motorbikes, which greatly annoyed the spectators.

We don’t know if this year’s Rolling Thunder was the last (President Trump said he would see that it continues), but when parades go through the District, crosswalks along the routes should be closed. If pedestrians not interested in parades intend to cross the street when a parade is on, they should look for alternate routes.

Casey Emmer, Great Falls