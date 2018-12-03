At Blue Plains, trash is strained from storm and wastewater, compacted and transferred to a landfill. D.C. Water estimates that, since March, its new tunnel system has kept more than 100 tons of trash out of the Anacostia. (Reis Thebault/TWP)

The Nov. 29 Metro article “Water fees tap into tensions” ignored that D.C. Water ratepayers were paying fees to repair and replace the city’s decrepit combined sewer system for well more than a decade before the District entered into a consent decree in 2005 with the Environmental Protection Agency for violations of the federal Clean Water Act caused by the combined sewer system. In initiating the clean river impervious area charge, D.C. Water was asking ratepayers to ante up a second time.

The ratepayers also did not hear why the D.C. government was exempted from paying clean river impervious area charge fees for its public-space rights of way — i.e., streets, sidewalks and other public spaces for their impervious surfaces — an amount that is at least 40 percent of the city’s total. The D.C. government’s relief package does not come close to the sum of its unpaid clean river impervious area charge fees.

For ratepayers whose rates have escalated by more than 2,000 percent since 2009, this is a big deal, particularly because the clean river impervious area charge rate structure and design disproportionately burden small residential ratepayers, churches and nonprofits to pick up the cost of the exemptions.

D.C. Water and the D.C. government do not deserve a pass. These are the central issues that frame the discussion of the clean river impervious area charge’s inequities in a meaningful way.

Andrea Molod, Washington

The writer is an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner.

Robert Robinson, Washington

The writer is chair of the DC Consumer Utility Board.