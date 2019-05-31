Regarding the May 29 Metro article “Council votes to move Banneker High”:

While the D.C. Council and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) fight over the location of Benjamin Banneker Academic High, the District’s best-performing secondary school, we hear nothing about how to improve the lot of those students attending six D.C. public high schools with scandalously failing marks. Based on the latest school report cards, Anacostia, Ballou, Cardozo, Dunbar, Eastern and H.D. Woodson each have at least 75 percent of their students chronically absent each year, 95 percent failing to meet grade-level performance on math and at least 80 percent below grade level on reading.

The council needs to work with the new chancellor to introduce research-based educational reforms to turn around the lowest-performing high schools and provide the necessary additional resources to carry out the reforms. A promising starting point would be to adopt the bundle of five best practices that African American economist Roland Fryer gleaned from research on high-performing New York City charter schools serving low-income students. Replicated in several Houston secondary schools, these practices cut the racial gap in students’ secondary math scores by half in three years.

Alan Ginsburg, Chevy Chase

The writer is retired director of policy and program studies at the Department of Education.