I was disappointed that, in the District’s proposal for improving public transportation [“D.C. lawmaker proposes free public transit for residents,” Metro, March 2], there was no mention of fixing MetroAccess — the region’s paratransit van service for people with disabilities. The proposal called for free transportation for District residents and improvements in bus service for underserved areas. However, MetroAccess, the broken system that serves the region’s most vulnerable people, was left out. My experience: During a recent one-month period, one-third of my pickups exceeded the half-hour pickup window. My complaint about my most recent trip — an hour and a half late — was dismissed: “We have limited resources.”