Regarding the April 27 Metro article “Traffic deaths prompt new outcries”:

As someone who drives in the District frequently, I wonder why the city has not implemented more pedestrian-only traffic control cycles in which pedestrians can walk in all directions across intersections and vehicle traffic is stopped. I so often see, especially in downtown D.C., drivers trying to make a turn, acting hastily, trying to slip between pedestrians, frustrated by not being able to turn because they and pedestrians are vying for the same space at the same time.

Ted David, Hyattsville