As a die-hard Nationals fan, I was pleased with the March 27 season preview — until I turned to the final page. What does Bryce Harper have to do with this season? He will not be part of it — for the Nats at least. Portraying him as a superhero shows little value for the talent on the current roster. The team has moved on, and most of the fans have moved on, but the local media have not.

It doesn’t seem as if Mr. Harper wanted to stay here. He hasn’t even thanked the fans who cheered for him for six years. The Post should realize that and focus on the players who wear the curly W.

Kevin Dauray, Alexandria

As an avid Washington Nationals fan, I have watched Bryce Harper through the years. The best way to get to him is with silence. Booing will not work with him; silence will.

Jeanne Hamilton, Alexandria