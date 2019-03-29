Colleen is a 68-year-old homeless woman who lives just yards from Monica Diaz and her husband, Pete Etheridge, under an overpass on First Street NE. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The March 27 front-page article “ ‘This is not me’ ” shamed and enlightened readers by telling the story, with such empathy, of some of the invisible homeless we pass every day. The pathos of trying to hold a minimum-wage job while living in a tent outside Union Station, only to return from work and find your tent, your few belongings and your driver’s license sent to a dumpster as part of a city “cleanup,” was difficult to read and accept.

Much could be done if we acknowledged that we cannot provide affordable housing for all who need it in this city. We could make life better and easier for our most at-risk fellow humans if the District would:

● Provide a designated area for those living in tents close to Union Station so occupants can use the restrooms, or provide a trailer with showers, sinks and commodes.

● Provide sleeping bags, foam mats and tarps (to better weatherproof tents), so the risk of hypothermia is reduced and comfort and the ability to sleep are improved as much as possible. Also distribute toiletries, multivitamins, acetaminophen and bottled water.

● Have health-care providers and social services workers visit regularly.

No one wants our fellow city residents sleeping in tents, but how much worse have we made this situation when they also have to pack their “home” into a shopping cart at regular intervals before a city cleanup or risk losing what few possessions they still cling to? The facts of this article should shame us all.

Edward Bernton, Washington