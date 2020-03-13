On the other hand, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) gets my “Dummy” award for its nonsensical regulation concerning these deadly weapons. The Post article reported that the ATF “has ruled that the 80 percent lower is not a firearm because it is unfinished and cannot fire a projectile. For this reason, there is no requirement that people buying the receivers undergo a background check.” Huh?
I think the ATF and those who make the regulations have lost the ability to apply common sense to a problem. What exactly do they think that buyers of the 80 percent “lowers” are buying them for? To hang above their fireplaces? To me, this is a classic, bureaucratic case of sticking one’s head in the sand. It is beyond belief and the application of common sense to assert that the buyers of the lowers will not then purchase, via the Internet, the trigger, barrel and firing pin and then, presto, they now have a working weapon — without a background check — that is as deadly as a gun purchased (with a background check) in a gun shop.
Ed McCarter, Ellicott City