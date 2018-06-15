D.C. United goaltender Nick Rimando (18) celebrates with teammates after their 3-2 win over the Kansas City Wizards in the MLS Cup on Nov. 14, 2004, at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif. (Chris Carlson/AP)

Kudos to the Capitals for winning the Stanley Cup, but humbug on The Post for incorrectly stating that “no Washington team had won a championship since the Redskins in 1992” [“At last, Capitals hoist the Cup,” front page, June 8]. D.C. United lifted the MLS Cup in 1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004 and appeared in the finals in 1998.