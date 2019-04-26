“AS CHILDREN, we should be safe, especially in the nation’s capital right? We shouldn’t have to worry about our lives being taken right? We shouldn’t have to pray for miracles right?” That 13-year-old Aliyah Harrison even had to ask those questions tells the heartbreaking story of what life is like for children growing up in violence-plagued neighborhoods of the District. “Everyday I wake up,” she wrote, “I have to worry about who is going to jail, or who got shot and killed.”

Aliyah, a seventh-grader at West Education Campus in 16th Street Heights, was one of more than 180 D.C. students who wrote essays as part of the national Do the Write Thing Challenge, in which middle-school students give voice to their experiences with violence and their ideas on how to stop it. The powerful essays detail children afraid to go outside, unable to walk to school, kept awake at night by gunshots and in constant fear about the safety of a parent or a sibling or a friend. “I’ve seen and heard people being hurt,” wrote one student. “I feel like it’s a tradition [that] kids don’t get to see 18 or older,” wrote another. “Violence,” wrote another, “has made me harsher in general and more suspicious of people.”

So far this year, there have been 52 homicides in the District — an increase of 30 percent over last year at this time. Among the recent killings was a 16-year-old, Woodrow Wilson High School student Breon Austin, shot to death by a masked intruder in front of his stunned stepfather in Northwest Washington. Last year, nine people between the ages of 10 and 17 were killed. Not only are young people the victim of violence, but too often they are also its perpetrators.

And that makes the writings of these students all the more compelling. Indeed, their essays should be required reading. Not only for city officials who need to show more urgency in devising strategies to confront the issues that result in violence but also for the community at large that must be integral to any solution. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), who hosted a reception honoring the students this week, said the students’ insights — about bullying, social media, family trauma, guns — help give shape to city policies and programs. As to the students themselves, Mr. Racine said they are simply a source of inspiration. “You just want to hug them,” he told us, “for doing an incredible job of facing life’s most significant challenges.”