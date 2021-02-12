So began a Feb. 2 article in the New York Times about the distribution of coronavirus vaccines in the District. It has been like this in cities across the country. Hastily arranged vaccination appointment systems are being swamped by residents from better-off, largely White neighborhoods.

What’s happening? Is something nefarious going on? People jumping the line? Being surreptitiously fed inside information? Communities of a darker hue kept in the dark?

Clearly the vaccine rollout has had an inequitable impact. With sinister intent? Don’t think so. But inequitable nonetheless.

Consider the District:

In the earliest stages, The Post’s Julie Zauzmer reported, almost 40 percent of the first 6,700 vaccine appointments opened to those 65 and older in the District went to people who live in Ward 3, the city’s richest and Whitest. Only 291 appointments were booked for residents of covid-plagued Wards 7 and 8, which are also Blacker.

Covid-19 hasn’t landed in the District with equity in mind.

Citywide, Black residents have endured 48 percent of total positive cases, while Whites account for 26 percent. Seventy-four percent of those who have died of covid-19 in the city have been Black, and 11 percent have been White. Again, Ward 3 has experienced among the lowest percentages of covid-19 deaths.

A snapshot.

On Wednesday, eight D.C. residents, ranging from 69 to 96 years old, died of covid-19. That brought the D.C. death toll to 973. It’s likely that we will top 1,000 deaths in a matter of days.

Close to home.

I live in Ward 4, which, with 6,193 cases, leads the entire city in the cumulative incidence of covid-19. Sorting by neighborhood, 16th Street Heights — where I reside — ranks No. 2 out of 51, with 1,542 cases aggregated.

On the vaccination front, there’s an element of “survival of the fittest.” It has nothing, I hasten to add, to do with genes, or immune responses, or who is stronger or smarter.

Vaccination appointments have a great deal to do with having a computer, being computer-savvy, and having access to things such as Internet service, a good cell provider, the hours to take time away from work, and family and friends who can help navigate the system.

The vaccination-appointment picture could also have had a different look from the outset if D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt had been a little less tone-deaf to what some council members were screaming about is the problem.

Put simply, Nesbitt’s system for allocating vaccine doses, in which residents registered online or by phone on a first-come, first-served basis, contributed to an outcome in which White seniors, with better access to computers, information and support systems, grabbed a disproportionate number of slots.

Told about the disparity and impact on Black and Brown seniors, many of whom have high rates of chronic disease, Nesbitt was initially dismissive of directing attention to them.

“I cannot comprehend the question,” she said during a January meeting where the issue was discussed. “I don’t know what it means to reserve vaccines for people who live in neighborhoods where the risk is higher.”

“When you see folks who live in higher-income neighborhoods go to lower-income neighborhoods to get the vaccine, it’s not a failure of the Department of Health,” she said. “Some of that has to do with how people of color are ready to accept the vaccine.”

It took an angry Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) to get through to Nesbitt. He argued forcefully that the communities hit hardest by the virus should get priority.

“I’ve had 140 people die in Ward 5. Ward 3 has had 42 people die,” he shouted. “140 to 42! We should have some sort of system that prioritizes the people who are actually dying.”

So starting this month, priority vaccination appointments are being made available to residents 65 and older in Zip codes and wards where people are disproportionately affected by the disease.

No villains in this picture. Just insensitivity and bad calls by people who should have known better.

