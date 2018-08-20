Regarding the Aug. 17 Metro article “D.C. Water to overhaul alerts after July missteps”:

Can we pause to recognize and applaud municipal accountability and leadership at work?

Like many others on the morning after the July 13 water advisory, I was surprised to have difficulty finding information about our water quality, and I sent an email stating my concerns to John Lisle, chief of external affairs at D.C. Water, and Tommy Wells, chairman of the board. Both responded within minutes. Now, within five weeks of the event, D.C. Water has conducted a full investigation and completed a report with suggested improvements.

Mistakes happen, and systems fail. It is a credit to our city that in this case our public servants responded quickly and responsibly. And who says nothing gets done in the District in August?

Alyse Graham, Washington