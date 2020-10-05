Instead, the District undertook an ambitious modernization — and that effort has paid off with a stunning new central library that promises to be a hub for learning, cultural expression and civic engagement for residents of every part of the District.

After a 3½ year renovation, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library has opened its doors at 9th and G Streets NW, albeit with services severely limited by safety restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. For the moment, access is limited to the main level for quick book checkouts, returning materials, printing services, computer use and new library card applications. But the muted reopening shouldn’t detract from what the architects (Ms. Houben’s Mecanoo Architecten and OTJ Architects) and officials have accomplished. The $211 million project was on time and on budget, and the redesign of modernist Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s landmark building was hailed by architectural critics, including The Post’s Philip Kennicott, who called the transformation “miraculous.”

The building still has reading areas and book stacks, but the role of libraries has been reimagined — and, with it, new amenities such as an auditorium for concerts and author talks, a tool library, a dance studio, special offices for getting a passport or having a video visit with a relative in prison, an expansive rooftop garden overlooking downtown and much more.

“When we’re able to do programming, we expect it to be a beacon of learning, fun and civic expression for District residents of all eight wards. Whether one is nearing a GED or seeking a PhD, this building will have something for them,” said Gregory McCarthy, the Washington Nationals vice president who chairs the library’s board of trustees. Officials hope that when fully functioning, the library will become a destination attraction with 1 million visitors a year.

The library’s completion caps an extraordinary 14-year period in which library officials built, modernized or funded the rejuvenation of 24 of the library’s 25 branches. “In many places that would take a generation,” said Mr. McCarthy. “It speaks to our residents’ love of libraries and our elected leaders’ dedication to fulfilling the original vision.”