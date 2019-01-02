Regarding Jay Gallamore’s Dec. 29 letter, “Praying for a change to D.C.’s end-of-life law”:

As a secular humanist, I trust in the empirical facts of the natural world, not the leap-of-faith beliefs of the unknowable supernatural world that most religions adhere to. Countless doctors and family members can attest to the sometimes horrible quality of life of advanced-stage cancer patients, a constant misery that even the most powerful pain medications do not always fully manage.

To label those assisting with or committing suicide at the end of life as perpetrating a “sin against God” is a belief that some justify in the wording of an ancient book with no author. To castigate as sinners those who choose to end their suffering when there are no good alternatives is callous. Offering the equivalent of “thoughts and prayers” to the terminally ill is as tone-deaf to the afflicted and their families as it is to the families of the victims of gun violence. It is neither helpful nor sought and carries no real meaning. In certain respects, it is a dodge: an anti-solution. We should all fully support the separation of church and state, in this as in all matters, and leave this law as is.

Michael Lloyd, Rockville