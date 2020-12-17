Shootings in the District are up 34 percent this year, homicides are up 21 percent, and the city seems tragically to be on its way to closing out the year with more than 200 homicides. “Epidemic” is the word that is commonly used by D.C. officials when they talk about gun violence, but sadly — for the 883 gunshot victims, for 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan and the other 193 people slain so far this year, and for the families of all those killed and wounded — action has failed to match rhetoric. The alarming spike in shootings and killings — even as overall crime is down — is a public health emergency that needs to be treated as such, with urgency, resources and data-driven strategies.

D.C. officials, like their counterparts across the country, have been consumed with dealing with another epidemic, the unprecedented health crisis posed by covid-19, but that cannot be an excuse for inattention to or inaction on gun violence. Indeed, it should be an added spur since there is increasing evidence that the pandemic itself has helped spark the rise in violence. Criminologists studying the increasing rate of homicides in cities across the country cite the stress of the virus and lost jobs and being confined at home, the impact of social distancing on policing with officers unable to perform community outreach, loss of supervision for youth shut out of school, and more people getting and owning guns.

Violence, of course, existed — and persisted — long before anyone had heard of the coronavirus, and it is a complex issue that has defied easy solutions. There are underlying factors — including poverty, unequal education opportunities, systemic racism, lack of social supports, over reliance on policing — that have gone unaddressed. And, then there are the guns, more and more of them. D.C. has some of the most stringent gun laws in the country but — because of the absence of national gun safety policy and the ambivalence by local officials on how to deal with those in possession of illegal weapons — the city seems to be losing the war on illegal guns. Those who are most victimized are residents of the city’s struggling neighborhoods east of the river.

So, what is to be done? That is the question Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and members of the D.C. Council should be asking and answering. Gun violence should be in focus not just when a baby is killed but every day. The mayor should make reduction of gun violence a top priority. We urge her to commission a task force — with outside experts and members of the community — to come up with a comprehensive plan that is driven by data and informed by what has worked.