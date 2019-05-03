Last month I wrote about the controversy over how contracts were awarded to provide food services to D.C. homeless shelters — including accusations that the District might have been defrauded. Since then I’ve received new information and allegations regarding the quality and delivery of food that contractors have provided and are now providing to the homeless.

So what’s all this about? Let’s begin by recapping.

D.C. Central Kitchen has been a major provider of meals to D.C. homeless shelters since 1989. In 2017, The Community Partnership (TCP) for the Prevention of Homelessness, which manages the D.C. Department of Human Services’ homeless programs, put the food service contract up for competitive bids. TCP subsequently awarded more than half of that business to Henry’s Soul Cafe, a caterer with locations on U Street in Northwest D.C. and in Prince George’s County.

But D.C. Central Kitchen’s bid was lower than Henry’s. That’s where veteran council member and criminal procedure professor Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) stepped in.

She sent a letter to D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), requesting an investigation. “It is unclear why a longtime vendor would lose a contract to a vendor that charges significantly more for services,” she wrote.

Cheh also alluded to Henry’s registration as a Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) — a designation that gives preference in government contracts to local businesses. She said that facts surrounding Henry’s registered address “raise concerns.”

Cheh told The Post that the contract, which “seems very fishy to me,” along with Henry’s participation in the CBE program, left her feeling “disquiet.”

Pointing to D.C. Central Kitchen’s “substantially” lower bid plus the difference in the value of the contracts awarded to the two food service providers, Cheh told Racine she was concerned “that the District government may have been defrauded, perhaps in multiple respects.”

Then she went one step further.

Cheh introduced legislation to quash The Community Partnership’s authority over food service contracting. In a statement announcing the bill, Cheh said that managing shelter meals through a large intermediary such as TCP “has hindered oversight and led to ineffectual use of taxpayer dollars.” She also charged that “food service contracts are poorly managed.”

An attorney for Henry’s Soul Food, A. Scott Bolden, challenged Cheh’s complaints in a letter to Racine. “It is disconcerting that a veteran Councilmember would call for an investigation based on . . . incomplete facts, inaccuracies and hypothesized accounting,” he wrote, and said that TCP could “reasonably” decide to “pay more for better service.”

Since then, I’ve seen statements of Department of Human Services Director Laura Zeilinger, TCP Executive Director Sue Marshall and council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) , chair of the council’s Committee on Human Services, which oversees the DHS. They point to an explanation: a perceived urgent need to improve food quality and delivery to homeless shelters.

For example, in a statement emailed to me, Nadeau said, “One of the biggest complaints I hear when I visit with our families in shelter is that they do not like the food.” Nadeau backed TCP’s food service contract decision, saying that the competitive contracting and procurement process was done to improve food quality.

Zeilinger, in an email responding to my request for comment on Cheh’s bill, said, “Improving the quality of food in shelters has been a major focus . . . of DHS and the provider community over the past few years,” citing “poor food quality and/or missed deliveries” as being “particularly disturbing.”

Marshall, in testimony before the Committee on Human Services last month, said that the TCP’s redistribution of shelter sites was, in part, influenced by D.C. Central Kitchen’s past performance and “periodic quality and delivery complaints to the The Community Partnership, DHS, and D.C. Central Kitchen as well.” Referring to sites where Henry’s replaced D.C. Central Kitchen, Marshall said, “While there have been concerns related to D.C. Central Kitchen, The Partnership has not received any similar feedback regarding Henry’s. And to the contrary, we have received positive feedback from . . . sites since the change.”

Asked for comment, D.C. Central Kitchen’s chief executive, Mike Curtin, responded via email: “After serving 20 million meals to DC’s shelters . . . DC Central Kitchen will own any individual mistakes we have made.” He added, “No one has been more concerned about what is ultimately served at shelters after we deliver our meals than us and paying a new vendor four times as much money does nothing to address the need for improved food safety, compliance with nutrition standards, and respectful customer service in this long-neglected system.” Curtin concluded, “We need to move beyond anecdotal complaints and look at structural change that affirms individual dignity and promotes good health. We welcome the opportunity to work with DHS, The Community Partnership, and the DC Council to do just that.”

And Mary Cheh’s “disquiet”? Never mind, I guess. It’s good to ask questions. Even better is to wait for answers before throwing around suggestions of fraud.

Read more from Colbert King’s archive.