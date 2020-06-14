Our view is that the council’s action — including a ban on the hiring of officers with a history of misconduct, a mandate for the release of the names and body-camera footage of officers who use force, and a prohibition on the purchase of military-style equipment from the federal government — cannot be the final word. Instead a serious, deliberative and inclusive conversation is needed about police reform. The legislation included creation of a study commission to gather facts and make recommendations; Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) needs to ensure that all stakeholders are represented and that the commission has the resources and expertise to do meaningful work.

The District is in a better position than other cities, such as Minneapolis, because of earlier reforms. After The Post in 1998 published a five-part series detailing how the Metropolitan Police Department led the nation in police shootings, the Justice Department undertook an investigation that resulted in the overhaul of use-of-force policies, investigations and training. An outside review commissioned by the D.C. auditor in 2015 confirmed the continuation and success of those policies.

AD

AD

That, though, does not mean that there aren’t problems that must be confronted. An analysis last year by the ACLU found a pattern of disproportionate arrests of black people that persists across geographic areas and offense types. The report also showed that police arrest thousands of people each year for relatively minor offenses. Should the role of police be scaled back? Should laws be changed so that relatively minor offenses result in civil citations and not arrests that can derail lives? Would resources be better spent on social programming that attacks the underlying issues that contribute to crime? These are just a few of the issues that must be confronted in the coming months.

The emergency bill will be in effect for 90 days and will need another vote and public hearing before becoming permanent. The legislation’s push for transparency and accountability is commendable, but the council needs to determine if the administration is right to worry about unintended consequences. One reform that should stick is changing the disciplinary process to make it easier to terminate a police officer for misconduct. Police chiefs have long complained about a system that too often substitutes an arbitrator’s decision for theirs, forcing them to reinstate officers. Indeed, Chief Peter Newsham recently shared with the council eight egregious examples of officers that had been fired but were ordered reinstated. Such officers, thankfully, are the exceptions, but the need for authority to remove them from duty is clear.

Read more:

AD

AD

AD