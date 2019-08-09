WHEN A federal judge in 2017 ended 40 years of court supervision of the District’s care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, it was hailed as historic. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) could rightly feel satisfaction in an accomplishment that had eluded seven previous D.C. administrations. But now, two years later, that achievement may be at risk with what advocates say is an ill-conceived plan to discontinue a program that has been a critical pillar of the service system for this vulnerable population.

At issue is the decision by the Department on Disability Services (DDS) not to renew a contract with Georgetown University to provide health-care services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are in the care of the agency. Administration officials have said the contract is no longer needed because the DDS is now able to assume these responsibilities, and they stressed that the services will continue.

Far be it from us to discourage the city from more effective use of taxpayer money, but questions raised by advocates, lawyers and former state disability department heads, in what has been unprecedented backlash, give us pause. And it should give the mayor some pause. The fact that Georgetown, through its nationally regarded Health Initiative program, provided outside expertise for caring for people with complicated health issues was a factor in U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Segal Huvelle’s decision to end court supervision of the department.

The way in which the decision was made — apparently with no input from disability service providers, and a transition plan seemingly patched together after critical coverage by The Post’s Theresa Vargas and outcry from the public — is concerning. It also appears that what they are planning in the way of a substitute — another outside contractor and hiring of a physician — could end up costing just as much and, if critics are right, provide less. The $1.3 million contract with Georgetown employs a physician, two nurses, two psychologists, two home visitors, a public health analyst and a health educator — some of whom are available around the clock.

Wayne Turnage, D.C.’s deputy mayor for health and human services, told us he rigorously reviewed the decision and the agency’s plans and is confident there will be a continuation of high-quality services. He also said there will be careful monitoring to ensure there will be no problems. Given the mistakes the District has made over the years in its treatment of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities — mistakes that caused people to suffer and die — it can’t afford to make another one.