Dana Greene, Alexandria

President Trump and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, with their dreams of a militarized, anonymous secret police force, exhorted the mayors and governors of the United States to “dominate” protesters in the street. Meanwhile, Attorney General William P. Barr ordered heavily armed agents dressed in garb that owed more to computer-generated imagery than to reality to use violence against unarmed Americans exercising their First Amendment rights in the purest sense. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) took up the challenge with her vision of a Black Lives Matter Plaza and returned fire with those beautiful, golden letters emblazoned upon 16th Street NW, on the veritable doorstep of the White House, where they will howl their rage back at Mr. Trump for as long as he occupies that space. Looks like she won the Battle of Domination, hands down.

The letters that now span the breadth of 16th Street will provide a daily reminder to the would-be dictator in the Oval Office that this flawed democracy known as the United States will see its streets dominated only by its citizens or it will cease to be a democracy in any meaningful sense. Thank you for that, Ms. Bowser.

Ben Vaughan, Rockville

The June 6 front-page article “Trump seizes on upbeat jobs report as he fights two crises,” about President Trump’s glee over a jobs report, the news article “Barr says he didn’t give order to move on demonstrators near White House,” about Attorney General William P. Barr’s denial about giving the order to move protesters near the White House, and a revelation in the news article “Chemical agents used on protesters similar to tear gas, Park Police concede,” that the Park Police conceded using chemical agents on protesters had my head spinning. For the president to focus so exclusively on reelection, the attorney general to fret about his “reputation” and the acting Park Police chief to parse “tear gas” makes one long for leaders who have empathy for the people they serve instead of pursuing their personal vanities.

Tim Wagner, Alexandria

George F. Will was probably trying to be on the enlightened side of history, but one sentence in his June 7 op-ed, “A lynching that still haunts us, 74 years later,” undermined everything else he said. In recounting the 1946 lynching of George W. Dorsey, Mae Murray Dorsey, Roger Malcom and Dorothy Malcom, Mr. Will wrote, “The past really is another country.” And therein lies the problem.

The United States of Jim Crow is not another country. It is the same country we live in today.

There is an indelible line of institutional racism in the United States. It connects slavery to Jim Crow laws to the 1946 mob murder at Moore’s Ford Bridge — all the way to Officer Derek Chauvin casually resting his hands in his pockets as George Floyd died.

That line cannot be erased, but we can choose to stop extending it. To make that choice, we must stop pretending that our history happened elsewhere. We must acknowledge the oppression that was born alongside our country and address the state-approved race violence that continues today.

Andrea Sussman, Washington

Regarding the June 7 front-page article “In Trump’s feud with Bowser, overtones of race and power”:

Whatever D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is ordering for lunch these days, House and Senate Republicans should have what she’s having, for this is truly a When Muriel Meets Donald moment worth emulating.

Larry Checco, Silver Spring