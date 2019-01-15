I wanted to extend a hearty welcome to new Washington Spirit Coach Richie Burke, who has his work cut out for him with a team in definite need of rebuilding [“Burke brings experience to Spirit,” Sports, Jan. 14]. I appreciate his overarching philosophy that the game is the same no matter at which level it is being played. I gasped, however, when he was quoted as having said, “Irrespective of the fact I am now working with girls . . .”

What? #MeToo, anyone? Coach, it’s 2019. You were just hired by a National Women’s Soccer League team. All of your players are women — most assuredly not “girls.” I now find myself questioning your fitness to coach this fine group of athletes — sure, your coaching credentials are sound, but your level of respect and understanding falls far short of where it needs to be. Please get woke. ASAP.

Colleen O'Neill Yanchulis, Arnold