Regarding the Oct. 13 Metro article “D.C. officials could get a $20,000 pay bump”:

Washington’s mayor and council chair unilaterally seek to raise their own salaries while gleefully overturning the voter-supported Initiative 77. How is this democratic?

November is coming, if not now, then in the next election. It’s way past time for new faces and electoral policies. This one-party town needs a revolution.

Susan Bodiker, Washington