The July 11 editorial supporting a tax increase on ride-hailing companies, “A common-sense move on ride hailing,” was misguided.

Ride hailing has made it possible for those previously underserved by taxis and transit to move around reliably. Nearly 4 in 10 D.C. Lyft rides start or end in low-income areas. By increasing taxes on ride hailing and not providing a more accessible option, the D.C. Council is ensuring this tax affects those who can least afford it.

The editorial claimed that the increase will bring ride-hailing costs in line with those of taxis, but the numbers don’t add up. Taxi riders will continue paying a flat 25 cents, but a $10 ride-hailing fare would come with a 60-cent tax. The difference grows as fares do, and suddenly, shared rides, ride hailing’s most affordable option, become less accessible for those who have grown to rely on them. Seventy percent of Lyft rides that start in Wards 7 and 8 are shared.

There’s no question that Metro needs support, and Lyft is open to doing its part. We recently redesigned the Lyft app to integrate directly with transit so passengers can use the best route possible — whether that’s with Lyft or not.

It’s unwise to let this tax increase stand. D.C. Council member Brandon T. Todd’s (D-Ward 4) bill would ensure there’s a spectrum of affordable transportation options, and we will strongly advocate for those who rely on Lyft most.

Steve Taylor, Arlington

The writer is general manager of Lyft D.C.