ROCK CREEK IS now D.C.’s “dirtiest” waterway and, in a sense, that’s good news. The city’s rivers are getting cleaner, and some areas are often free enough of bacteria for residents to swim in them safely for the first time in many years. Though they can’t do it legally, yet.

Well into the 20th century, people could float idly in the calmer parts of the Potomac. Back in the 1920s, children dove and did front flips off platforms at a bathing beach by the Tidal Basin. But the water got more polluted, and a surge in environmentalism in the early 1970s brought awareness that D.C. waters were dangerously sewer-like. The city banned swimming, and until recently it hasn’t looked back.

The primary culprit behind the bacterial contamination of D.C.’s waterways is pipes that combine storm water and other runoff from the streets with waste coming from homes and offices. When there’s a lot of rain, the city’s treatment facility overflows, and water that would usually get filtered before being released into rivers, creeks and streams comes pouring out still filthy.

Thankfully, the same Environmental Protection Agency that pressured the District to close its rivers to swimmers has pressured it to clean them up. A 2005 mandate sparked a massive tunnel project to hold excess wastewater until there’s room to treat it. The first portion servicing the Anacostia is complete and has contained billions of gallons of sewage. The next stretch is scheduled to launch in 2023, and the Potomac will get tunnels of its own in the coming decade. The campaign also involves creating more green infrastructure: miniature parks in the medians of roads, and roofs seeded to soak in what the sky sends down.

This progress has officials optimistic about making Washington a swimming city again. Right now, residents can’t recreate unless they are specifically told they can in a permitted event. The goal is for them to be able to cannonball in unless they are told they cannot. Weekly testing of waterways by volunteers can identify where E. coli levels are frequently low enough to swim. That could let the city open specific spots even before a grand ribbon-cutting at its shores or aid it in planning platforms and other protections.

All efforts to reopen the rivers to swimmers should take care to include the city’s poorer wards. Those children splashing around at the Tidal Basin bathing beach back in the day were white; public pools in the District were segregated until mid-century, leading many black children to swim in more dangerous areas. And though bacteria is the biggest issue for swimmability, legacy chemicals from now-defunct industrial sites upstream are a greater concern for those who fish for food. A plan is pending to fix that problem, too.

President Trump’s administration has championed deregulation across agencies, but it’s only because of regulation, including the crucial Chesapeake Bay protection program, that the District’s waterways could soon turn from cesspools to swimming holes. And Rock Creek, “dirty” as it is today compared to its larger siblings, will also get cleaner as government does what it is supposed to do.