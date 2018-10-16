The Oct. 12 editorial decrying a rise in homicides in the District, “A rising D.C. death toll,” praised the D.C. police for “dispatching extra officers and doubling down on seizures of illegal guns” in Ward 8. The editorial went on to recommend harsher penalties for gun possession. Yet the mostly black wards east of the Anacostia River are already hyper-policed and overincarcerated. D.C. police stop and frisk black residents at a far higher rate than their proportion of the population and at a rate that greatly exceeds the proportion of crimes they commit. The department’s Gun Recovery Unit routinely uses aggressive “jump-outs” that indiscriminately criminalize people just for being outside in neighborhoods plagued by gun violence [“Police interrogated on their tactics,” Metro, July 14]. The unit was recently accused of planting an undercover officer with a gun among a group of men who regularly congregate at a barbershop in Deanwood as a cover for searching all of them; none had weapons [“Tensions rise as D.C. police confront young men hanging out in Northeast,” Metro, June 29].

It should come as no surprise that the increasingly vast racial wealth gap in the District — perpetuated by disinvestment in housing, schools and employment training for our residents most in need — has led to more crime. Ramping up policing and imprisonment will not solve these issues; investing in our poorest communities will.

Sarah Shoenfeld, Washington