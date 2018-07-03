Three weeks ago, my college -aged son and I went to visit and experience the new Southwest Waterfront for drinks and dinner and to stroll about the development featured in the July 1 Washington Post Magazine article “ Shore bet .”

As an architect, I had been skeptical of the design for the development for quite some time, observing as it was being built and from what I’d seen in publications. Not only was my skepticism regretfully confirmed, but my son, a computer-science major who could not care less about architecture and planning but appreciates nice places, also gave it a resounding thumbs down.

Four high-rises pushed up against the shoreline do not a waterfront make. Several things cited in the article as clever features we found annoying and detrimental to our experience. Narrow passages are great in Europe between short, ancient structures, but it was positively “let’s-get-out-of-here” uncomfortable between the flat, featureless, cardboard-thin high-rise facades. My sandal-clad son and I, in nicer shoes, always made a beeline off the ankle-bending cobblestones whenever possible to the small areas of smooth paving. For these and other reasons, we agreed this was a been-there-done-that, no-need-to-come-back-again experience.

This is a developer-led effort that is poorly informed, poorly conceived and poorly executed with boring, chunky buildings and a narrow, hard-edged waterfront. It should have been an architecture- and urban-design-innovation waterfront showcase. Maybe Phase Two will be better with the heavy-hitter architects involved, but I’m not waiting with any great anticipation.

