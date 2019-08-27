Thirteen years ago, the D.C. Council passed the Parking Enhancement Amendment Act of 2006, which specified that, for residential blocks, the minimum distance of parking to an intersection could be 25 feet, vs. the 40 feet specified by the general parking regulations. The D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) accepted this law, with the provision that any intersection where it proved unsafe could be exempted.

Not once has DDOT exempted an intersection, which might be taken as evidence that the 25-foot spacing has not been a problem. But on Aug. 16, DDOT arbitrarily terminated this law, with advance notice neither to the public nor to the D.C. Council of its intentions.

In August 2016, DDOT issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking noting that the 25-foot regulation would be continued without change. In October 2018, a second notice was issued in which the 25-foot provision again was continued. Then, this August, DDOT issued a Notice of Final Rulemaking in which the 25-foot provision was abruptly eliminated, effective immediately.

The 25-foot minimum distance has been a significant help to residents of our high-density neighborhoods, adding just a few parking spots to a neighborhood. This has now been abruptly and arbitrarily eliminated by DDOT, with no opportunity for anyone to speak in opposition. One might debate whether 25 feet is an adequate distance to an intersection, but that discussion never took place because DDOT made the change without advance notice, unilaterally abrogating a law passed by the D.C. Council.

Jack McKay, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.