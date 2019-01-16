Regarding the Jan. 12 Metro article “District to discuss opioid epidemic”:

The D.C. Council’s discussion in respect to equipping police with naloxone is nonsensical. It should not be a cost-based discussion. Almost any analysis of opioid-related deaths or addiction reflects that it is less costly to treat sooner as opposed to later. Long-term costs of addiction adversely affect the community, as well as the individual, and comprehensive plans to deal with it are required.

This discussion should be about what is the most effective method of providing fast, efficient naloxone administration when required, not what it costs. Let’s try to look at this as a medical issue, not a financial one.

Philip Miller, Potomac