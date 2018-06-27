A U.S. Border Patrol agent prepares to transport a young man from Guatemala after the young man was captured near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 25 in Hidalgo, Tex. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

I have been a Foreign Service officer in Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua, and at the Mexican border. I know the solution to the current problem will be found not at the U.S.-Mexico border but in Central America. It will be done not by cutting off foreign aid to these countries but by sending increased assistance with U.S. Special Operations forces and the Drug Enforcement Administration to combat the gangs, with judges to help their courts, with police to train the local police, etc.

The people of Central America don’t want to leave their homes, but they are forced to by criminal gangs, corrupt courts and weak governments.

Brian McNamara, Alexandria

In her June 24 op-ed, Kathleen Parker asked, “Look at this photo. What do you see?” I see a 2-year-old crying in anguish as her asylum-seeking Honduran mother is searched near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Because the toddler was ultimately not separated from her mother, Ms. Parker wrote, “You could practically hear the ‘Yahoos!’ from the Oval Office to the Fox News headquarters.”

But I see a vivid depiction of the anguish suffered by the infants, toddlers and other children who have been forcibly separated from a parent and have yet to be reunited. There is no reason to rejoice with “Yahoos!” — quite the opposite. This photograph is further evidence justifying deep concern for the well-being of all the children who remain separated from their parents.

Sam Peperone, Columbia

Every time President Trump refers to those who present themselves at the southern border as “illegal” immigrants who “infest” our country [“ ‘Zero tolerance’ meets desperation,” front page, June 23], he does a grave injustice to those brave men, women and children looking to the United States for refuge from the horrors of their homelands. They are not “illegal” and have committed no crime in seeking safety and compassion in a country with a long history of welcoming the “poor” and “huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

The great irony, of course, is that the more Mr. Trump tries to debase those searching for their American Dream, the more his cruel policies expose his own lack of humanity and heart, and the lack of humanity and heart of his avid followers.

I am deeply ashamed and saddened that Mr. Trump has brought us to this unimaginable place where his policies do such damage to suffering children.

Richard L. McCloud, Fredericksburg