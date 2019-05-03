In his otherwise very effective April 29 op-ed, “A dealmaker who doesn’t make deals,” Jackson Diehl left out an example of President Trump’s nonexistent negotiating skills: Cuba. President Barack Obama had wisely abandoned our failed policy of confrontation with the island and was successfully pursuing negotiations on a wide range of issues, from law enforcement to medical cooperation. Indeed, even the very difficult issues of compensation for nationalized property and human rights were on the table for these talks.

Instead of continuing these negotiations, Mr. Trump has almost returned our policy to the worst times of regime change in the early 1960s. One can safely guess that this new policy follows the advice of national security adviser John Bolton, whose extremist views on Cuba go back to his false assertion only a few years ago that Cuba was producing biological weapons. Luckily, we have not yet completely accepted Mr. Bolton’s false warnings, and we are still testing two of Cuba’s promising medical discoveries, which by all accounts will soon benefit U.S. cancer and diabetes patients.

The failure to negotiate with Cuba respectfully is yet another sign of Mr. Trump’s inability to make any deals, much less good deals.

Manuel R. Gómez, Washington

Jackson Diehl curiously asserted that “the Trump administration lately has been doing its best to avoid making deals.” On a range of international issues, the president has rejected his predecessors’ patchwork diplomacy employing incremental “fixes” that never fix anything. That his negotiating style is different does not mean he is not negotiating seriously and seeking meaningful deals.

On North Korea, the administration’s declared goals reflect U.S. policy since the nuclear program reared its ugly head: complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization and destruction of all illegal missile, chemical and biological systems.

Mr. Diehl said the North Koreans have “reason to be confounded.” The Trump administration will not engage in the same endless “negotiations” over minutiae that end in futility and frustration. Its “maximum pressure” campaign — credible threats of force, strong sanctions and suggestions of regime change — seemed to be having a positive impact on Kim Jong Un until China’s Xi Jinping intervened in March 2018 and stiffened Mr. Kim’s resistance. China and Russia have been undermining the sanctions ever since.

The administration may have to return to maximum pressure on Pyongyang — and on Beijing and Moscow for enabling North Korea’s violations of international law. The alternative is a permanent North Korean nuclear state, and the end of the nuclear nonproliferation regime.

Joseph Bosco, Washington

The writer was China country desk officer in the Office of the Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006.