IT HAS become a common sight around the city: brightly colored bicycles strewn across sidewalks, memorials and, in one case, a frozen canal. Since September, when a pilot program was launched in the District, dockless bikes have steadily grown in popularity. For as little as $1 for a 30-minute ride, customers can escape traffic and travel carbon-free without having to plan their trips around designated bike docks. This offers local residents — particularly young, low-income residents — an accessible alternative to public transportation. But, with a rising number of complaints about “sidewalk clutter” and numerous reports of bike thefts and vandalism, the system could do with some tweaks.

As The Post reported this week, dockless bikes are being stolen or destroyed at growing rates. Users have discovered creative ways to avoid payments, such as taking bikes that have not been locked properly or cutting off GPS trackers. Reports of vandalism are also on the rise, posing risks to future customers. According to one city official, some companies have lost up to 50 percent of their fleets.

In addition, many District residents are frustrated by the fact that dockless bikes are often left to clutter sidewalks and other public spaces. This may seem like a frivolous issue, but bikes can create safety risks if left in front of building exits or on the edges of crosswalks. Though most companies take responsibility for moving their bikes out of prohibited locations, critics point out that they are still found in inappropriate places.

The pilot period for the dockless bike-sharing program is set to extend through August, giving the District Department of Transportation more time to monitor its effectiveness and craft policies that respond to complaints. In doing so, the agency can learn from the experiences of other jurisdictions and companies. Seattle, for instance, has had some success reserving sidewalk space to park dockless bikes and scooters. The Uber-owned company Jump, on the other hand, has introduced theft-resistant features and requires users to lock bikes to infrastructure to prevent litter. These policies are worth looking into as the city considers the future of dockless bike sharing.

There are many benefits to expanding bike access in a city that is plagued by traffic and public transportation delays. But private vendors and government authorities should take steps to ensure that the dockless bike-sharing program is rolled out as safely and sustainably as possible. Customers, meanwhile, should remember that sidewalks — and public parks, Metro stations and stores — are not their personal bike racks.