The latest research clearly shows that the dog breed does not determine behavior. I do want a safer community. We need to have behavior-based laws that are not based on breed and make owners more responsible. Prince George’s County still clings to this 20-year-old ban that doesn’t work. It is the only county in the state that bans a breed of dog. People don’t want to move here because of this ban. (Are you listening, Amazon?) Almost $600,000 a year is being wasted on this ban, but the county is still home to plenty of dangerous dogs and their irresponsible owners. Prince George’s County residents want their money spent on programs that work.