David Von Drehle’s critique of the Green New Deal substituted scary words for reasoned argument, insinuating that our democracy cannot expand social welfare programs without ending up like Venezuela or Zimbabwe [“That Green New Deal has some seeing only red ink,” op-ed, Feb. 10]. Mr. Von Drehle may feel that, unlike Canada or Western Europe, the United States cannot increase support for family leave, a living wage or renewable energy without turning into a ruthless dictatorship. But that is not self-evident, and he should connect the dots for the rest of us.

He went further by recycling old cliches about the Marxist “professoriate” which supposedly fills our universities and wash the brains (his words) of our defenseless youths. We have been hearing that since at least the 1950s, but where are all these Marxist professors? Not in undergraduate economics departments, where free-market orthodoxy rules, or in the business and law schools that churn out the financiers and corporate lawyers actually running things. Are those mild-mannered, moderate-to-liberal professors teaching humanities really underground radicals waiting for the revolution to reveal their true colors? Such paranoia will always find its audience on right-wing conspiracy blogs but ought not to be treated as fact by Post columnists wanting to enlighten readers.

It’s fair to ask hard questions about whether the Green New Deal is needed or will work in practice and how it will be paid for. But why clutter that debate with the kinds of slogans, sound bites and scary stories we have far too much of already?

Eric Schaeffer, Takoma Park

The writer is executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project.