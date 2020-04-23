Concentration of federal jobs and government contractors around the Capital Beltway has shielded the D.C. metropolitan area from severe economic shocks familiar to most of the rest of the country, particularly the South and the Midwest. Centralized operation is not only no longer necessary; it also creates considerable risk. Concentration within a small geographic area invites a targeted attack, whether by terrorists or pandemics that feed on proximity.
Capability to access and share sensitive information from anywhere via secure networks already allows department heads, executives, staff and contractors to work from locations thousands of miles apart, as thoroughly demonstrated by this nationwide shutdown. Why not take full advantage and relocate agencies throughout the country to more equitably return taxpayers’ dollars? In addition to stabilizing other local economies, an infusion of highly skilled federal personnel and contractors would raise the overall standard of living in every scenario. The transition could occur in phases over time to minimize disruption to services and current employees.
David E. Phillips, Baltimore