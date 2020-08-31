The Post’s Isaac Stanley-Becker reported Aug. 20 that a website called Protect My Vote purchased more than 150 ads viewed more than 400,000 times and carefully directed to older users in swing states. The nonprofit FreedomWorks is the only organization to have promoted the material but insists a “partner group” was responsible. “IT’S HAPPENING & THE ISSUES ARE REAL,” blares the site, before listing issues with mail-in voting that are not real but that are sure to confuse citizens into sacrificing the opportunity to send in their ballots from home in the middle of a pandemic.

Initially, the only recourse for the manipulated public was a disclaimer appended to elections-related posts with a link to Facebook’s Voter Information Center. But the platform said on Aug. 22 that it had removed the content upon review, having rolled out a harsher set of policies barring from the platform certain types of content that could subvert democracy: sharing the wrong date for an election, for instance, or insinuating that participation could result in arrest. These rules apply to paid ads as well as to organically posted content. The platform determined that a significant number of the ads violated these strictures — and that the page behind them had broken rules in other ways warranting its removal.

This response isn’t too little, but it is too late. What would have happened if The Post hadn’t uncovered the campaign? And what is happening already with ads that haven’t been uncovered? A ProPublica investigation last month revealed that these attempts to undermine the integrity of mail-in balloting are rampant in unpaid posts, but ads are even more concerning: Last year, critics exploded in ire over Facebook’s refusal to fact-check ads from candidates as President Trump’s reelection campaign ran ads attacking Joe Biden. They worried that baseless allegations could be microtargeted to narrow segments of the population deemed especially susceptible, or especially essential to victory. This, it seems, is precisely what’s happening today with ads that are supposedly subject to fact-checking and removal but are slipping through. It is also what’s happening with the Trump campaign’s misleading ads that are allowed to run freely.

The New York Times writes that Facebook is readying itself to throw a “kill switch” on ads after the election, in case the incumbent insists after a loss that he has won after all. Such a claim would be the endgame of a ploy that has already begun, and of which ads like those removed this week are a crucial component. Platforms must work harder to ensure they don’t get played at any stage along the way.

