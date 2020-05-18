Pete Litchfield, Shady Side

The writer is the owner of Brick House.

It is critical to weigh public health and economic impact. Local business have suffered long enough. It’s time to open up.

John Boffa, Washington

Regarding the May 13 front-page article “Top health officials warn of reopening’s perils”:

The single saddest, if not tragic, conclusion one can reach is that President Trump is choosing to play Russian roulette with the health and safety of his citizens and force multiplying his earlier coronavirus failure: responding too late by opening too soon.

Charles James Nash Jr., Gaithersburg

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) leadership during this trying time has been mostly steady and rational. However, the rollout of the plan to gradually reopen Virginia has shown that officials are still trying to make decisions based on a combination of sparse data and subjective criteria. The public health directors of all major Northern Virginia jurisdictions admitted that they hadn’t met three of the six criteria, but, more telling, they didn’t fully understand how to measure all six. There clearly was no agreement or understanding as to what “enough” hospital capacity or “adequate and sustainable” supplies meant. Even worse, it’s not clear that the counties or the state government have a plan to resolve those issues or to ramp up the testing and contact tracing we’re told must be in place before current restrictions can be lifted.

Given that lives and livelihoods are at stake, we deserve better communication and coordination between officials at all levels.

Bill Imbergamo, Vienna

Representing nursing homes in the state with the best “substantial compliance” with federal health survey standards, I’m dumbfounded by the double talk in the May 15 editorial “Nursing homes deserve better.” It praised New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) for ordering novel coronavirus testing for nursing home staff, though it only cryptically alluded to the tragedy of Mr. Cuomo having ordered nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients.

Yet one excerpt from the editorial was spot-on: “While officials prioritized hospital workers and first responders for equipment and testing, employees at long-term care facilities were often overlooked.” As always, the elderly, and the heroes who care for them, have been abandoned by policymakers such as Mr. Cuomo who cut care funding while preening for cameras.

Brendan W. Williams, Pembroke, N.H.

The writer is president and chief executive of the New Hampshire Health Care Association.

As counties and municipalities are considering alternatives to opening schools in the fall, one other alternative should be considered: double sessions.

When I went to high school in Massachusetts, we were on double sessions for three years. Sophomores went to school from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.; juniors and seniors went from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It’s not ideal, but it is worth considering.

Ethel Harris, Silver Spring

I am 77 years old and recently had pneumonia, but I am not comfortable having my risk of catching the disease lowered at the substantial expense of people much worse off financially than I am.

Let’s listen to the economists on reopening decisions, not just to the health experts. (And I am not an economist.) Let’s be more tolerant of those states or regions that are reopening without satisfying the White House benchmarks. The White House may be ignoring those benchmarks now for questionable reasons, but there may be good reasons to do so.

