The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and highlighted in the Nov. 27 front-page article “Americans are dying young at alarmingly high rates, study finds” should be required reading for U.S. policymakers — federal, state and local — and anyone else concerned with our future. Alone among developed countries, the United States has experienced a decline in longevity among its working-age population, 19 to 65, and particularly ages 25 to 35, over the past three years — and no improvement for much longer. This despite greater spending on health care per capita than anywhere else in the world.