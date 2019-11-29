This news should come as no surprise, nor are the “excess” deaths randomly distributed around the country.
Researchers are learning that what keeps healthy people healthy are the so-called social determinants of health: stable, productive work at a living wage or better; a good education and nurturing environment starting from birth; good nutrition, housing and environment; and social support. The JAMA article demonstrates that in regions of the country where prosperity and hope are declining and social stabilizers are weak, excess deaths rise.
Politicians tell us we need a “health system,” not a “sickness system.” But the mission of medicine is to care for the sick and injured. Good health is the responsibility of us all, private- and public-sector alike.
Caroline Poplin, Bethesda