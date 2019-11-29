The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and highlighted in the Nov. 27 front-page article “Americans are dying young at alarmingly high rates, study finds” should be required reading for U.S. policymakers — federal, state and local — and anyone else concerned with our future. Alone among developed countries, the United States has experienced a decline in longevity among its working-age population, 19 to 65, and particularly ages 25 to 35, over the past three years — and no improvement for much longer. This despite greater spending on health care per capita than anywhere else in the world.

This news should come as no surprise, nor are the “excess” deaths randomly distributed around the country.

Researchers are learning that what keeps healthy people healthy are the so-called social determinants of health: stable, productive work at a living wage or better; a good education and nurturing environment starting from birth; good nutrition, housing and environment; and social support. The JAMA article demonstrates that in regions of the country where prosperity and hope are declining and social stabilizers are weak, excess deaths rise.

Politicians tell us we need a “health system,” not a “sickness system.” But the mission of medicine is to care for the sick and injured. Good health is the responsibility of us all, private- and public-sector alike.

Caroline Poplin, Bethesda