Because Metro is vital to our community, the D.C. Council should find ways to support it, not undermine it. The proposed legislation to decriminalize Metro fare evasion is a surefire way to hurt the system. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority reports that fare evasion costs it about $20 million annually. At least the prospect of a criminal record would deter some people from hopping over the fare gates, but converting evasion to a civil infraction would send the clear message that it’s perfectly okay to do so. Does any council member really believe that a fare-evader who won’t pay the basic fare would send in $50 when caught?

But Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) argues that criminalizing fare evasion doesn’t work because people still do it, so we should decriminalize it. With that logic, we should decriminalize all crimes, because people still commit them. The notion that this crime “unduly” affects minorities is bogus: Arrests don’t grow out of profiling; they come from observed conduct caught on camera or personally observed.

Increasing the loss to Metro would result in either increased fares or decreased service. Why is that good policy?

Peter R. Kolker, Washington