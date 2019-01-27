Regarding the Jan. 23 Metro article “Council overrides veto on Metro bill”:

The decision by the D.C. Council to override D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) veto of the fare-jumping bill illustrates in stunning clarity why so many of us may visit our nation’s capital but would never consider living there. Metro — once the exceptionally reliable and safe pulse of the city — has been racked with innumerable problems as the system struggles to adapt for the future. The D.C. Council, by virtually lifting the penalty for fare evasion, has rung the death knell for Metro.

What person in his right mind would agree with council member David Grosso’s ludicrous assertion that decriminalizing fare evasion will not lead to an increase in fare evasion? And who doesn’t know that folks who engage in illegal fare jumping are more likely to be involved in other criminal behavior as opposed to innocent, law-abiding citizens? This is the absurd kind of policymaking that gives absolutist law-and-order candidates all the ammunition they need.

Thanks guys. I’ll be using Uber. You can have your Metro.

Cynthia M. Favret, Williamsburg, Va.