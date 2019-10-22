Regarding the Oct. 18 Metro article “Public voices opinions over proposal to decriminalize sex work”:

If the D.C. Council passes a law that decriminalizes prostitution, it would destroy nearly 30 years of effort by many groups and individuals in the public and private sectors to make this a safe place to live and raise our children without seeing the open sex and drug activity that used to plague our parks, schoolyards and playgrounds. I remember we had to remove used condoms and needles before the kids could play at several public playgrounds.

The only people who would benefit would be the pimps, prostitutes and drug dealers, which sends a sad message into our communities. The perception of the District at one time was that it was so crime-riddled, it wasn’t a safe place to visit or work. Now, however, our parks are clean and safe, you can enjoy jogging and other outdoor activities throughout our city, and tourism has increased. 

I hope the D.C. Council members consider how this law will hurt the economy of the city and make it harder to attract new businesses. A city can’t make money if crime runs the streets. So, if this law passes, this will send our city back to a past we hoped we never would see again.

Greg Raleigh, Washington

