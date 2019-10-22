The only people who would benefit would be the pimps, prostitutes and drug dealers, which sends a sad message into our communities. The perception of the District at one time was that it was so crime-riddled, it wasn’t a safe place to visit or work. Now, however, our parks are clean and safe, you can enjoy jogging and other outdoor activities throughout our city, and tourism has increased.
I hope the D.C. Council members consider how this law will hurt the economy of the city and make it harder to attract new businesses. A city can’t make money if crime runs the streets. So, if this law passes, this will send our city back to a past we hoped we never would see again.
Greg Raleigh, Washington