Regarding the Nov. 1 front-page article “Turkey: Death came quickly”:

Where are defense contractors in the discussion about the death of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi? Their silence is deafening, especially the top five — Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman — whose revenue totals $250 billion.

Is it okay to condone this killing because it would preserve and increase jobs and the already-generous incomes of executives? Please don’t put that old spin on the table in reply; that dog simply don’t hunt in this case.

President Trump’s maddening, Machiavellian, loose-cannon behavior is disgusting. Shame on all the defense contractors for not having the courage to speak out against this outrage.

James Gibney, Lafayette, Calif.