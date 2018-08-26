John McCain is a Republican senator from Arizona.

I am a defense hawk. America’s security is a responsibility I have taken seriously all of my adult life. I have repeatedly voiced concern for the failure of the Clinton administration to adequately fund military readiness and modernization.

One might assume, then, that I would have strongly supported the defense appropriations bill for 1996, since it increased defense spending by $ 7 billion over the administration’s request. Yet, as I watched the House defeat the bill by an overwhelming vote of 267 to 151, I found myself contemplating the irony that in taking this unusual action, the House may actually have done the American people a great service.

The bill was defeated by a coalition of members with different motives. Some were opposed to the weakening of antiabortion provisions in the House version of the bill. Others opposed restarting the B-2 production line and funding the third Seawolf submarine. Still others opposed the overall increase in defense spending. In any event, with the bill now returned to the appropriations committees for reconsideration, Congress has a welcome opportunity to remove billions of dollars in wasteful spending.

The threats we face in the post-Cold War world are various, often obscure and more complicated than the strategic threat we successfully deterred for a half-century. Proliferation of mass destruction weapons, terrorism, ethnic and religious hatred, and violent forms of nationalism with tragic historical antecedents are among the more prevalent threats that could become the source of future conflicts involving the United States.

There are a great many functions of the defense budget which, were they strengthened, would substantially contribute to our defense against these threats. But only in the most absurd improvisation of their original mission could the B-2 bomber and Seawolf submarine be considered among them.

Yet the 1996 defense bill included $ 1.2 billion for these exorbitantly expensive and militarily unnecessary relics of the Cold War. House and Senate appropriators propose spending almost $ 36 billion for additional B-2s over the next 20 years. The Joint Chiefs of Staff and all our regional commanders argued against further procurement of the B-2, recognizing that this costly weapons system serves only to divert funds from our critical modernization requirements as age and obsolescence force the services to begin replacing trucks, tanks, aircraft and ships in large numbers.

The third Seawolf will eventually cost taxpayers $ 2.4 billion. Lacking any mission to justify its cost, the Seawolf is really nothing more than a jobs program. The billions of defense dollars it absorbs to meet the political imperatives of its supporters come, again, at the direct expense of urgent defense priorities. Thus, paradoxically, the Seawolf and the B-2 render the country not more secure but less so.

Albeit on a grand scale, these “big ticket” weapons systems are close cousins to more common examples of pork barrel spending, abundant examples of which are contained in the defense bill. A small sample of the $ 2.2 billion in unrequested, wasteful projects illustrates the magnitude of the problem.

More than $ 620 million was appropriated for activities only minimally related, if at all, to the defense of the United States, including $ 300 million for Coast Guard operations, $ 225 million for medical research projects, $ 15 million for electric vehicle research, another $ 15 million to study the energy created by the Aurora Borealis, and a host of other projects of equally dubious national security value. Among the more egregious earmarks is an additional $ 15 million for Defense Department support for the Summer Olympics in Atlanta. This has become a perennial favorite add-on for Congress, amounting to $ 25 million over the past two years -- money that will not be refunded to taxpayers even if the Olympics, as is expected, turn a profit for Atlanta.

Some $ 183.3 million was designated for projects at specific universities, institutes and centers for which the Defense Department has neither requested funding nor identified a need.

Twelve earmarked projects that were never considered by the House or the Senate were added in the closed conference committee. The most notable among these is an earmark of $ 3.4 million for private physicians “who have used and will use the antibacterial treatment method based upon the excretion of dead decaying spherical bacteria,” to work with Walter Reed Army Medical Center physicians on a treatment for Desert Storm Syndrome. The treatment of an ailment acquired in service to this country is a worthwhile expenditure of defense funds, but why is it necessary to fund one particular research project to the detriment of other promising work?

Add to the cost of all this pork another $ 700 million for unwanted, needless projects included in the military construction appropriations bill, already signed into law by the president, and we have squandered $ 4.1 billion, or over 60 percent of the $ 7 billion increase in defense spending.

If the 1994 election revealed anything, it is that voters increasingly resent the presumption that they can be bribed into supporting our political fortunes. By eliminating these programs during their reconsideration of the measure, the appropriations committee members would demonstrate that the 104th Congress won’t ransom the nation’s security to our political security. Should we fail to convince the people that their defense is our first priority, we may well sacrifice their support for even a minimal level of national security in the future.