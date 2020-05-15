Susan Clark, Annandale

When I retired from the military supply and acquisition profession 29 years ago, I made myself two promises. First, never criticize those who follow you; you probably trained them. And never criticize their work; they are no doubt doing it better. I have kept those promises. The May 10 front-page article “Oft-praised ‘Airbridge’ flights miss their mark” made me wonder.

In a national crisis, a lesson about the competition for products and capacity of the medical supply industry can be found in World War II. Two military services had competing supply and purchasing systems for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. Their goal was the same, but their paths kept crisscrossing. Competition between suppliers is good. Competition between buyers is not. That ended during the “hot washup” following the war with creation of the Military Medical Supply Agency (MMSA). One customer, one industry, one approach to getting what you need to where it is needed. Better yet, having it ready before they know they need it.

The MMSA became part of the Defense Supply Agency, today’s Defense Logistics Agency. Skilled contracting officers, contracts in place, competitive pricing, warehousing and distribution, transportation, financing and contract auditing prevent price gouging. Although this single face to industry is there for the national defense, it is a national asset available for a national crisis.

A West Wing team for central coordination of policy, priorities and public understanding is important. Decentralized execution to an organization that needs only to be told to turn on the spigot is wise. Is it too late?

Dan McKinnon, Annandale

Former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden is wrong to prioritize testing over finding a vaccine and developing a plan to distribute it. In his May 12 op-ed, “America needs to reopen. To reopen, we need tests,” he missed an opportunity to lead the charge for developing a plan to orderly distribute what will be a scarce vaccine. Mr. Biden has fashioned himself as an internationalist and defender of the poor. The challenge presented by the vaccine (coincidentally described the same day in the front-page article “Even a vaccine won’t quickly cure the crisis”) is perfectly suited for Mr. Biden.

Instead of parroting the call to expand testing, why not develop a plan for equitably distributing the vaccine when it is ready for use? That challenge will no doubt be one of the first before him if he wins the presidency. Left unconsidered, this problem will quickly be a race to the bottom, pitting the rich countries against the poor and even, within our own country, wealthy communities against the struggling communities that need the vaccine most. If our poor and poor countries remain unvaccinated, we will never truly reopen our economy. Mr. Biden called for leadership; here is his opportunity.

