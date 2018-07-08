Regarding the July 4 front-page article “Trump moves to pull back from affirmative action”:

Oh, the irony. Robert Clegg, president of the Center for Equal Opportunity, said, “Students should be able to go to a school without regard to their skin color or what country their ancestors came from.” So after centuries of benefiting from their skin color, gender and country of origin, white American men suddenly want a pure merit-based system with no regard to building a diverse group of incoming students.

Leo Rosen once said that chutzpah is the quality of someone who, having killed both his parents, begs for mercy from the court because he is an orphan. I think he would find Mr. Clegg to be a perfect example.

Susan A. Weinmann, Rockville