Regarding Jim Hoagland’s Jan. 7 op-ed, “The wrong way to answer China’s global aims”:

The Chinese are far down the road toward their stated intent of becoming the dominant military and economic power in the world. They have a well-funded plan to displace us, and it’s working.

As for our allies, while they support our efforts, they do not want to publicly choose between us and China. The simple solution for them is to let us do the dirty work. They also see the United States in relative decline and are not sure we will be there for them when push comes to shove. President Trump, national security adviser John Bolton and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro are correct to stand up to China before it’s too late.

China is the greatest external threat facing the United States. The tariffs are working, and China is feeling the economic pain. Demanding concessions from a position of power, not cooperation, is the right strategy.

Daniel M. Slane, Washington

The writer is a former chairman of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.